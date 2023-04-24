Atlanta Hawks star Dejounte Murray was suspended for Game 5 against the Boston Celtics on Monday after he made contact with an official following Sunday’s loss in Game 4.

The NBA announced the suspension ahead of the potential deciding game in the series.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray has been suspended one game without pay for making inappropriate contact with and verbally abusing a game official," the league said in a statement.

A video posted to social media appeared to show Murray making contact with referee Gediminas Petraitis as he walked off the floor. Murray also appeared to yell something back toward Petraitis as he walked away.

NETS RUMORED TO BE INTERESTED IN BLOCKBUSTER TRADE FOR SUPERSTAR DESPITE SUPER TEAM FAILURES

It is unclear what triggered Murray to get into the face of Petraitis.

Murray had 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists in 40 minutes. Atlanta lost, 129-121, and went down 3-1 in the series. Through four games, Murray is averaging 25.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists and 2.3 steals per game.

The Hawks acquired Murray from the San Antonio Spurs in a trade before the start of the season.

He was not made available to speak with the media after the game.

Atlanta is on the brink of being eliminated from the first round of the playoffs for the second straight season. The Hawks made it to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021.