International soccer star Lionel Messi received a threatening message from two suspected gunmen on Thursday after police say they opened fire at a supermarket in Argentina owned by Messi’s in-laws.

Law enforcement said two men on a motorcycle fired off at least a dozen shots at a Unico supermarket in Rosario early Thursday morning before leaving behind a daunting message for Messi.

"Messi, we’re waiting for you. (Mayor Pablo) Javkin is also a drug trafficker, so he won’t take care of you," the message, written on cardboard, read.

The grocery store is owned by the parents of Messi’s wife, Antonella Roccuzzo.

No one was injured in the shooting and no suspects have been identified, but prosecutor Federico Rébola said authorities had begun a "preliminary" investigation.

Javkin visited the crime scene on Thursday and seemingly called out federal authorities over what he called their failure to curb a surge in drug-related violence in Rosario.

"I doubt everyone, even those who are supposed to protect us," he told local media.

Neither Messi nor his wife have publicly commented on the shooting.

