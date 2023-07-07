Cleveland Guardians prospect George Valera was ejected from Thursday night’s Triple-A game against the Nashville Sounds after he ignited a bench-clearing brawl when he seemingly shoved an umpire while arguing with catcher Alex Jackson.

The Columbus Clippers were leading by two runs at the top of third when Valera, a 22-year-old right fiedler, went up to bat.

FORMER MLB PLAYER JIM EDMONDS SPARKS CONTROVERSY WITH COMMENTS ON GUARDIANS', COMMANDERS' NAME CHANGES

However, between pitches, Valera appeared to exchange words with Milwaukee Brewers prospect Alex Jackson, prompting the two players to get into each other’s faces.

Home plate umpire Tanner Moore stepped in between the two, but Valera then appeared to shove his finger into Jackson’s mask, while reaching over Moore’s shoulder.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The move prompted players from both dugouts to rush over anticipating the worst and that was when, in the process of trying to reach Jackson, Valera shoved Moore, who eventually backed up before a massive melee ensued.

Valera could be seen swinging at Jackson before the two were eventually separated from the pile up.

According to the New York Post, both players were ejected from the game.

The disruption had little effect on the Clippers who would score three more runs in the third for 6-2 win over Nashville.