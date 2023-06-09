For the first time in his career, Cleveland Guardians third baseman José Ramírez left the yard three times in a single game.

Ramírez launched three home runs Thursday against the Boston Red Sox, hitting homers from both sides of the plate.

The four-time All-Star homered in his first three at-bats, hitting a 390-foot shot to right in the sixth for his third of the day, and the Guardians defeated the Red Sox 10-3.

"Everyone in (the clubhouse) would say the same thing: He’s the best player in the game," said Cleveland starter Aaron Civale. "He plays the game the best way every single night.

"He might not be on paper the most talented. He might not be considered the best. But when he plays the game the way he plays it, he’s the best in the game."

Ramírez had two chances at a four-homer game but struck out swinging in his second at-bat of the sixth and grounded out to third in the eighth.

"My last two at-bats I was swinging away," Ramírez admitted.

Ramírez was trying to become just the 17th player since 1901 to hit four home runs in a game. Arizona’s J.D. Martinez last accomplished the feat in 2017.

"What I was really pulling for was [that] they didn’t go to a 3-0 count on him because I didn’t want to be the one to have him take," Cleveland manager Terry Francona said, according to MLB.com.

The loss dropped Boston to under .500 for the first time since April 28.

