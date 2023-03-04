Ja Morant will be away from his Memphis Grizzlies for the foreseeable future, and he will be off social media for the time being.

The superstar guard deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts shortly after the team announced he will be away from the organization for "at least" two games.

Morant appeared to brandish a gun while dancing shirtless at a nightclub during an Instagram live video early Saturday morning.

Morant provided a statement to ESPN:

"I take full responsibility for my actions last night. I’m sorry to my family, teammates, coaches, fans, partners, the city of Memphis and the entire Grizzlies organization for letting you down. I’m going to take some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being."

The new video comes just days after it was revealed Morant was involved in a physical altercation with a teenager and allegedly showed the 17-year-old a gun. Morant said he was acting in self-defense because the teenager said he would "light [Morant's house] up like fireworks."

Four days prior to that incident, Morant allegedly "threatened" the head of security at a Memphis mall. Despite the new reports, Morant still flashed a gun celebration during Thursday night's game.

The new allegations come fresh off a previous controversy involving Morant. The Indiana Pacers claim that after an altercation between associates of Morant and the Pacers, a red laser was pointed at the team from an SUV carrying Morant, and the Pacers believed it was a gun.

The NBA investigated the incident and found that no "individual threatened others with a weapon."

The NBA is investigating Saturday morning's incident.

Morant was not charged with any crime after the incidents with the teenager and mall employee.

