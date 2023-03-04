Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant will be away from the team for at least two games after video surfaced overnight of the star appearing to display a gun at a nightclub, the team announced Saturday.

The Grizzlies travel to Los Angeles to take on the Clippers Sunday night before playing the LA Lakers Tuesday.

The video circulated on social media Saturday morning following the Grizzlies' 113-97 loss to the Denver Nuggets Friday night.

Morant can be seen in the video displaying what appears to be a gun while dancing without a shirt on.

The NBA released a statement Saturday morning saying it is looking into the video.

"We are aware of a social media post involving Ja Morant and are investigating," NBA spokesman Mike Bass said, according to ESPN.

The video appeared on social media days after a police report said Morant allegedly exposed a gun after punching a teenager "12 or 13 times" during a pickup basketball game last summer.

In the report by The Washington Post, Morant reportedly punched a teenager in the head "12 to 13 times" in a pickup basketball game at Morant’s house.

According to the report, Morant went into his house after the altercation and emerged with a gun in his waist and his hand on the weapon.

Morant told police he acted in self-defense and filed a police report after the teenager allegedly said he would come back after the altercation and "light this place up like fireworks."

"Any and every allegation involving a firearm has been fully investigated and could not be corroborated. This includes the NBA investigation last month, in which they found no evidence," Morant's agent, Jim Tanner, told The Washington Post, adding that it "was purely self-defense."

"Again, after this was fully investigated by law enforcement, they came to the decision not to charge Ja with any crime."

That allegation followed a previous controversy involving Morant. The Indiana Pacers claimed that after an altercation between associates of Morant and the Pacers, a red laser was pointed at the team from an SUV that was carrying Morant, which the Pacers believed was a gun.

The NBA investigated the incident and found that no "individual threatened others with a weapon."

