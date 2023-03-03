It's no secret that the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors have some on-court beef.

Their second-round playoff matchup last year was physical, and the war of words has continued into this season on and off the floor.

That playoff matchup included an incident where Memphis' Dillon Brooks was suspended for Game 3 after a flagrant 2 foul in the second game of the series. Klay Thompson got some revenge by taunting Brooks on Christmas Day, resulting in a technical foul.

It's easy to be jealous of the Warriors, who have won four NBA titles since the 2014-15 season. That's where a fan's dislike comes into play, but Brooks has a legitimate hatred for them - especially Draymond Green.

"I don't like Draymond at all," he says. "I just don't like Golden State. I don't like anything to do with them. Draymond talks a lot. Gets away with a lot, too. His game is cool -- with Golden State -- but if you put him anywhere else, you're not going to know who Draymond is. He plays with heart, plays hard, knows the ins and outs of their defense. I guess that's why they like him over there."

Brooks and Green have become some sort of villains in the NBA. The Grizzly recently punched Cleveland Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell in the groin, resulting in an on-court ruckus.

Green is also well-known for his tough style of play, but it has grown a rep as one of the dirtier players in the league. He also got into a notorious fight with teammate Jordan Poole this past summer during training camp.

The Grizzlies may be the second-seed in the Western Conference, while the defending champs sit at No. 5, but Golden State still has Memphis' number head-to-head. On Christmas Day, the Warriors won their first matchup of the season, 123-109, and a month later, Golden State took home a 122-120 victory.

The Warriors will visit Memphis on March 9th and 18th. Both of their matchups earlier this season took place in San Francisco.