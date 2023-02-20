Greg Foster, a 1984 Olympic silver medalist for the United States, died Sunday at 64, according to UCLA track and field.

The university said Foster, a three-time world champion in the 110-meter hurdles, died peacefully at his home. He had been through a long battle with amyloidosis.

Foster had to undergo a heart transplant in 2020 because of the disease and underwent chemotherapy as well.

Foster was a standout at for the UCLA Bruins from 1977 to 1980. He was key in helping UCLA win the 1978 NCAA title while winning the individual title of 110-meter hurdles that year and in 1980. He also won the 200-meter hurdles in 1979.

Foster’s 13.22-second finish in the 110-meter hurdles in 1978 remains a UCLA record and stood for decades.

Ato Bolden a four-time Olympic medalist and current NBC Sports analyst in track and field, remembered Foster on Twitter.

"Legendary UCLA Bruin 110m hurdler Greg Foster passed away tonight," he wrote. "He was world champion in 1983, 1987 and 1991, and Olympic silver medalist in 1984, in Los Angeles. Deepest condolences to his family and friends. The track and field world mourns this hurdling legend."

Foster ended up besting his UCLA record in the 110-meter hurdles in 1981 when he ran 13.03 seconds. However, his rival of the era, Renaldo Nehemiah, who also won a Super Bowl with the San Francisco 49ers, beat him at 13 seconds flat.

But once Nehemiah left track to pursue his football career, Foster entered the 1984 Olympics, holding the four fastest times in the world for that year.

When it came time for the 110-meter hurdles final in the Olympics, Foster was ultimately beat by fellow United States runner Roger Kingdom, who finished three hundredths of a second faster than Foster, who got a hesitant start off the block.

Nonetheless, Foster goes down as one of the best hurdlers to ever grace a track.