Paige Spiranac isn't afraid to show off what she's got.

The social media golf influencer took advantage of holiday to get her fans into yet another tizzy.

Spiranac, 30, put on an American-flag bikini and went to work.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Happy 4th," she wrote in a selfie caption on Twitter.

She also whipped out the hot dogs and beer — much like plenty of us.

"POV: you’re enjoying a hot dog and beer with me," she said in a video doing her best Joey Chestnut impression with Tom Petty's "American Girl" playing in the background.

Of course, the majority of comments read, "Oh my," "Well done America," drool emojis, and anything else flirtatious that could get the former professional golfer's attention.

But on the flip side, there will still be people who aren't fans of what she posts.

"Put some clothes on," wrote one user.

"Hard pass," wrote another who goes by "Big Jeff."

"You seem like you are a loud chewer I’m sorry," added one more.

But Spiranac isn't afraid to clap back.

LPGA TOUR GOLFER AMY OLSON PREPARING TO PLAY IN US OPEN WHILE 30 WEEKS PREGNANT

"Add ‘eating a hot dog in a bikini’ to the list of things people are mad about lol," she tweeted.

She's built one of the largest followings in the sport with 3.7 million followers on Instagram, 1.5 million on TikTok and another close to 900,000 on Twitter. And it doesn't seem like she's going to stop showing herself off any time soon.

"What I produce is not that provocative. If my body makes someone uncomfortable, that’s not my problem. I’m not doing anything illegal. I’m not causing harm," Spiranac told Golf Digest back in May.

"Maybe it is because I come off as every guy’s fantasy—a girl that loves golf and wears a bikini—but I see myself as a girl’s girl. I’m coming from an authentic place."