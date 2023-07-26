The New York Giants continue to lock up their core — aside from Saquon Barkley, but we all know that situation.

Anyway, the G-Men locked up the fourth overall selection from the 2020 NFL Draft in Andrew Thomas to a record-breaking five-year deal.

The former Georgia standout inked a $117.5 million contract just before the team began training camp on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

Thomas, 24, is reportedly guaranteed $67 million, the most ever for an offensive lineman. It's also the most in an extension for a non-quarterback after just three NFL seasons.

"It's a blessing — something I work hard for and something I'm going to continue to work hard for to live up to that," Thomas said, via ESPN. "It's a blessing to my family — to my kids that I don't even have yet. I'm excited for it and excited to be here for a while."

The contract will begin in 2025, so Big Blue has their left tackle through 2029.

"We basically had him for two more years," general manager Joe Schoen said. "We had him this year and the fifth-year option. So, add in five on top of that and that gives him the chance to be a Giant for the rest of his career. But tackles are also playing a long time. It gives him a chance late, 31-years-old, to get another bite at the apple if he's still playing at a high level."

"When the staff came to me about getting something done, my team and I, we were eager to get something done, just for security," Thomas added. "It's a blessing to be in this position, and it's also motivation to keep working, and to live up to that number and compete to be the best tackle in the league."

Thomas was a top-four lineman in the 2020 Draft, but most had him has maybe the fourth-best out of that group, along with Tristan Wirfs, Jedrick Wills, and Mekhi Becton. However, Thomas was the first lineman off the board.

He struggled early on, leading to early speculations that he'd be a bust. But he's lived up to the billing.

He was a Second-team All-Pro last year with an 89.1 Pro Football Focus grade, as he committed just two penalties all year, allowed only three sacks, and had a 92.6% pass block win rate.

"It was a long time coming," Thomas said. "Obviously, it was a bumpy road, especially at the beginning. Just trying to keep my head on straight and people continue to ask me about other tackles, and I always say, 'I'm running my own race.' That's the mentality I'm trying to keep. I'm focusing on what's going to get me better. Worry about everyone else and what's going on around me isn't going to make me a better player. So, I've just been focusing on taking care of my body and being the best teammate, I can be."

The Giants also extended quarterback Daniel Jones (four years, $160 million) and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (four years, $90 million) this offseason. Barkley was unable to agree to a long-term deal, but he did sign his franchise tag and reported to camp.

Thomas is the fourth member of the 2020 class to be extended this offseason, along with Justin Herbert, Trevon Diggs and Jalen Hurts.