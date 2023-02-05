San Francisco Giants pitcher Logan Webb opened up about a bizarre offseason which included a report that Aaron Judge was going to sign with the club following his record-breaking season with the New York Yankees.

Webb was at the Giants’ fanfest on Saturday and was asked about all the drama that played out in December. Judge was reported to be close to signing with the Giants but a day later he had signed a big contract with the Yankees. Carlos Correa was another target for the Giants but the deal broke off over concerns about the shortstop’s medicals.

"I personally thought we had a pretty good shot, but that's how things go," Webb said, via MLB.com. "I think we had an outside chance to start with. I get that.… But there were some times during the offseason where I really did think we were going to get him. It was tough, for sure. I think all of us in that meeting were butthurt a little bit because we all thought we did a pretty good job."

Correa also had a deal with the New York Mets before he eventually signed a long-term contract with the Minnesota Twins.

"It was a weird offseason, to be honest," he added. "I know the guys in the clubhouse were excited about it. Sometimes weird stuff happens. I wish him nothing but the best. He's really a great guy. I was happy to get to know him a little bit and talk to him a little bit. I'll probably keep that friendship for a long time. Same with Aaron."

Webb put together his best year yet in 20222. He was 15-9 with a 2.90 ERA and 163 strikeouts. It was his best statistical season which also earned him National League Cy Young Award votes.

San Francisco finished 81-81 in 2022 and in third place in the National League West.