The New York Giants made one of the splashiest trades of the offseason before their MetLife Stadium roommates, the New York Jets, went out to acquire four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers.

The Giants added firepower on offense with a trade for Darren Waller from the Las Vegas Raiders. In 56 games for Las Vegas, Waller had 286 catches for 3,469 yards and 17 touchdowns. He definitely could be one of the best targets Daniel Jones has had at his disposal so far.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The one-time Pro Bowl tight end has already appeared to embrace the newfound culture in the locker room set by head coach Brian Daboll, and he said as much Thursday.

"Yeah, they value our opinions here," Waller said, via ESPN. "As a player, I feel like a lot of places I've gone, you're told to do things a certain way and you do those things. But here it's like, they ask a lot of questions. They want to know what you're thinking, what you want to do more.

JIMMY GAROPPOLO UNDERWENT FOOT SURGERY AFTER SIGNING WITH RAIDERS IN MARCH: REPORT

"So to offer input is a really cool thing because coaches and players have to be in partnership. We're all together and shouldn't be clashing with each other. We're all going in the same direction."

Waller came from an organization that has gone through a rocky few years. The uneasiness around the Raiders stemmed from the front office to the coaching staff to those who were putting on the silver and black game in and game out.

Waller added that he enjoys the "different types of energies" on the field.

"That's what I love about being here," he said. "It's just been fun. It's also been challenging. Guys holding you to a high standard since I got here and I try to reciprocate that."