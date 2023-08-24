The New York Giants made a move on Thursday to acquire some depth at the linebacker position.

The Giants acquired Isaiah Simmons from the Arizona Cardinals for a 2024 seventh-round draft pick, according to multiple reports. Simmons is entering the last year of his rookie contract.

The Cardinals later announced the trade.

Arizona selected the former Clemson standout with the No. 8 overall pick of the 2020 draft. He was in the top four in tackles on the team in his last two seasons and was set to be the nickelback for the team before the reported deal.

Simmons has appeared in every game for the Cardinals since he was drafted. Last year, he started 13 of the 17 games and had 99 tackles. He had a career-high four sacks and two interceptions.

In 50 total games, he has 258 tackles, 7.5 sacks and four interceptions.

Simmons will certainly boost a linebacking corps that features budding star Kayvon Thibodeaux, Bobby Okereke and Darrian Beavers. Adoree Jackson was slated at the nickelback position before the Simmons deal.

New York finished 9-7-1 last year and is primed to make a leap with the addition of Darren Waller on offense and the expectations that Thibodeaux and company will take a leap. The Giants were 17th in points allowed and 25th in yards allowed.

The Giants were last top 10 in both categories at the same time during the 2016 season.