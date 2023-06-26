It’s been rough sledding for New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton since coming off the IL, and fans in the Bronx are letting him know it.

Fans booing their own players at Yankee Stadium isn’t new, and Stanton knows that. His first season in pinstripes didn’t go according to plan, and with high expectations not fulfilled, he heard it from the Yankee faithful.

Fast forward to today where he’s hit .121/.215/.241 with two homers and three RBI over 17 games, Stanton isn’t denying he’s deserving of the boos.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

But he’s not dwelling on them.

"I’ve got work to do," he told NJ.com’s Bob Klapisch.

"Overall, I have a good mindset, but at the same time (baseball) is what I work at it, it’s what I dedicate myself to. It hasn’t been an enjoyable stretch."

Stanton’s full stat line this season reads .191/.252/.391 with six homers and 14 RBI over 30 games. As has been the case over his career, time spent on the IL has stymied his production.

This time, it was a hamstring strain that landed him on the list and had him out a month and a half.

With Aaron Judge out with a torn ligament in his toe following his crash into the Dodger Stadium fence, the Yankees have been reeling offensively. They’ve been hoping someone like Stanton could step up in the 2022 MVP’s place.

While that may be too much to ask, Stanton does have an MVP under his belt and is still a formidable force at the plate…when he’s hitting well.

But perhaps a two-game hit streak over the weekend can turn Stanton’s bat around. Either way, he’s not letting the fans get in his head.

"Booing is the least of my worries," he said. "I have more things to care about than that. And once I take care of that, then everything else will resolve itself."