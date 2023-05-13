Nine-time All-Star and World Series champion Gary Sheffield’s son, Noah, looked just like his pops at the plate when he belted a two-run homer Friday night that sent Jesuit High School (Tampa) to the region final.

Sheffield, a high school Class of 2024 prospect committed to play his collegiate baseball at Florida State, waited on a breaking pitch from a Naples High School pitcher and didn’t miss a stitch of the baseball.

Sheffield sent the ball flying to left field, and he knew it right away, as did his teammates. Sheffield was swarmed at home plate after the walk-off blast.

Those who knew how his father played from 1988-2009 immediately saw a batting stance similar to his father’s signature look in the batter’s box during his career.

Gary Sheffield was known for his odd yet effective bat flick. The bat would go back and forth like a pendulum before flying through the strike zone and making contact.

Though it was considered unorthodox, and coaches at every level discouraged players from doing it, Sheffield ended up with 509 homers and 1,676 RBIs with a .292 career batting average over his 22 years in the league.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Noah was graded a 9 by Perfect Game, which projects him to be a "potential top 10 round pick and/or highest level college prospect."

The 16-year-old still has more baseball to play in his junior year as well as his senior season, so that ranking has the chance to improve to a 10.