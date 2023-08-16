There still appears to be a rift between the New York Jets and Denver Broncos following Jets receiver Garrett Wilson’s comments after practice Wednesday.

Wilson fielded a question from a Jets reporter who asked if his wardrobe choice on the sideline during a preseason game against the Carolina Panthers had a purpose.

The reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year was wearing a T-shirt, bucket hat and sunglasses while doing an interview with CBS.

Why would this be a big deal? Broncos coach Sean Payton established rules for Broncos starters pulled early from the game. They weren't to do interviews during the game. They were not permitted to take off their uniforms or wear sunglasses. And no "Gilligan hats" (bucket hats) were allowed.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

When Wilson was asked if he did exactly what Payton instructed his players not to do, he had a coy response.

"I was advised not to speak on it," Wilson told reporters, per SNY. "Good question, though."

Payton’s comments about Denver’s performance last year under Nathaniel Hackett, who now serves as Jets offensive coordinator, sparked some controversy with the Jets.

BRONCOS' SEAN PAYTON ‘BROKE THE CODE’ WHEN HE RIPPED NATHANIEL HACKETT, ANONYMOUS NFL COACH SAYS

After Payton called it "one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL," Hackett stood up for himself. And Jets head coach Robert Saleh also suggested Payton crossed the line.

Jets players said the same, including Aaron Rodgers, who defended Hackett.

"I thought it was way out of line, inappropriate, and I think he needs to keep my coaches’ names out of his mouth," Rodgers said.

Even some outside the Jets’ organization believe Payton crossed a line he shouldn’t have.

"Sean broke the code," an anonymous coach told NBC Sports’ Peter King.

Payton later apologized.

JETS' AARON RODGERS ON DARKNESS RETREAT FLAK: CRITICS 'MIGHT BENEFIT THE MOST'

"Listen, I had one of those moments where I still had my Fox hat on and not my coaching hat on," Payton said. "I said this to the team: We've had a great offseason relative to that. I've been preaching that message, and here I am the veteran stepping in it. It was a learning experience for me, a mistake, obviously. I need a little bit more filter.

"I needed a bit more restraint. I regret that."

The two teams meet in the regular season Oct. 8 when the Jets travel to Denver.