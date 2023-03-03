March is synonymous with college basketball, and USC Upstate's thrilling win got the month off to an incredible start.

Jordan Gainey banked in a 3-pointer in the game's final seconds to defeat Gardner-Webb in the quarterfinals of the Big South Conference tournament Friday.

Before Gainey's game-winning shot, a series of remarkable events pulled USC Upstate within two points.

After a pair of free throws from Gardner-Webb's Anthony Selden, Gardner-Webb led 76-71 late in the game. With only nine seconds remaining, Gainey made a 3-pointer to make it 76-74.

Leading by two, Gardner-Webb had possession and needed to inbound the ball, draw a foul and make free throws to seal the game.

But a mistimed inbound pass created a scramble. Gainey grabbed the ball and quickly dribbled past defenders.

As the clock's final seconds ticked away, an off-balance Gainey attempted a shot.

With 0.1 left on the clock, Gainey's 3-pointer banked in to give USC Upstate the 77-76 win.

Gainey scored 25 points on 9 of 16 shooting, including 3-for-8 from distance for the Spartans (16-14). He also grabbed two rebounds and recorded a steal during the game.

Trae Broadnax and Khydarius Smith each scored 12 points.

The Runnin' Bulldogs (15-16) were led by Kareem Reid, who scored 19 points and added seven rebounds. Anthony Selden added 16 points and seven rebounds for Gardner-Webb. DQ Nicholas also had 15 points.

USC Upstate (16-14) with face UNC Asheville in the Big South semifinals.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.