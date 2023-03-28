Former relief pitcher John Wetteland had child sexual assault charges against him dropped last week.

The 1996 World Series MVP as a member of the New York Yankees had the charges dismissed after a split decision jury in August led to a mistrial in the case.

Wetteland, 56 was charged with three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, and he pleaded not guilty.

The Denton County District Attorney’s Office said Monday it is not planning to file new charges in the case, according to WFAA in Dallas.

Wetteland was arrested in 2019 and was accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old from 2004 to 2006 at his home. The case was declared a mistrial in September.

The three-time All-Star faced 25 years to life had he been convicted.

Wetteland pitched 12 seasons in the majors with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Montreal Expos, Yankees and Texas Rangers. He was named to the Rangers' Hall of Fame in 2005.

He also spent time as the bullpen coach for both the Washington Nationals, formerly Wetteland's Expos, and the Seattle Mariners.