Former veteran NFL quarterback Philip Rivers announced Thursday that he and his wife are expecting their 10th child together later this fall.

Rivers, who Rivers spent 16 years with the Chargers in San Diego and later Los Angeles, told AL.com that he and his wife, Tiffany, will be welcoming a baby boy in October.

"We’ve had one pretty much every two years and now this is the longest gap," Rivers told the outlet. "We are all fired up. Everyone was pulling for a boy. Even our girls wanted a boy."

RETIRED QB PHILIP RIVERS SPEAKS ON POSSIBLE NFL COMEBACK: 'I THINK IT'S DONE'

According to the report, Rivers has seven daughters and two sons ranging from ages 4-21.

He said the latest addition to their family will break the family tradition of nine children – his mother was one of nine, and so was his maternal grandfather.

"We thought we would be the third generation of nine, but we decided to go double digits – or I should we didn’t decide it. God decided."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Rivers officially retired in 2021 after 17 seasons in the NFL, where he spent his final season with the Indianapolis Colts.

He finished his career with the Chargers collecting eight Pro Bowls and becoming the team’s all-time passing leader with 59,271 yards over 228 games. He was famously traded to the Chargers during the 2004 NFL Draft, where the New York Giants selected him fourth overall before swapping for Eli Manning.

Rivers then began his career in coaching at St. Michael Catholic High School in Alabama, where his oldest son will be the starting quarterback this season.

Their first game is scheduled for August 17.