The Canadian Football League may be inferior football to the NFL, but their touchdown celebrations are right up there with rhe best of them.

Up eight with just over two minutes ago, Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly – yes, the Chad Kelly who dismissed from Clemson before taking the starting job at Ole Miss – ran for a touchdown to make their contest against the Hamilton Tiger Cats a two-possession game.

Celebrating what then seemed like a likely victory (it was – Toronto won, 31-15), Kelly rounded up the troops into the end zone, where everyone sat down criss-cross applesauce.

In one of the best choreographed celebrations you'll see, they all pretended to eat, then drink, then passed each other food, all in unison. They repeated the cycle before standing up and going crazy.

Kelly, the nephew of Hall of Famer Jim Kelly, has the Argonauts at 5-0 in his second season with the team. He was a seventh-round draft pick by the Denver Broncos in 2017 and was released the following year. He then spent a season with the Indianapolis Colts.

The 29-year-old traveled north last year to serve as the Argonauts' backup quarterback, but an injury to McLeod Bethel-Thompson in the Grey Cup forced Kelly into the game in the fourth quarter. He led the game-winning drive as the Argonauts won their 18th league championship, 24-23.

Against the Tiger Cats, Kelly completed 20 of his 27 passes, two of them for touchdowns.

Kelly was the MVP of the 2016 Sugar Bowl where his Rebels defeated Oklahoma State, 48-20, as he threw for four touchdowns – three of then to Laquon Treadwell.

Kelly's release from Clemson and the Broncos were both due to his behavior. He even served a two-game suspension in the NFL for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

But after serving as an offensive coach at East Mississippi Community College for the 2021, where he played in 2014, he seems to have a better frame of mind.