Darron Lee, a 2016 first-round draft pick out of Ohio State, was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of misdemeanor domestic violence, according to Franklin County Sheriff’s records.

The former linebacker allegedly assaulted his own mother, Candice, and Lindsey McGlone, the mother of his 2-year-old son.

McGlone reportedly called police in Dublin, Ohio, and said Lee was assaulting Candice, adding that Candice was "lying on her back with Mr. Lee overtop of her with a raised fist."

Lee's mother had gone to the house because McGlone said she did not feel safe.

Lee allegedly screamed at his mother, pushed her into a wall, threw her to the ground and punched her in the face. She was hospitalized with facial injuries.

McGlone says this is not Lee's first domestic dispute with her. She said they had another incident in October when the former New York Jet suspected her of cheating. She said Lee threatened to kill both her and their child, allegedly grabbing her throat and swinging her to the ground.

Lee was the 20th overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft. He spent three seasons in New York before being traded to the Kansas City Chiefs, where he later won 2020 Super Bowl LIV. He was, however, inactive for the game.

He was suspended three times during his NFL career and was fined a total of $72,965 in the 2017 season. Lee was involved in a verbal altercation at the Governors Ball Music Festival in 2017 but avoided legal trouble.