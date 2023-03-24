Derek Wolfe is clearly a savage on and off the field.

During his playing days, the former Denver Bronco says he got back on the field two weeks after being temporarily paralyzed. A few months ago, he killed a mountain lion with a bow and arrow.

But now, he's revealing one of his secrets that led to a Super Bowl championship and a nine-year career.

"Before games, I was taking microdoses. . . . I'm f---ing taking mushrooms and Aderall before I play," he said on Joe Rogan's podcast.

The mixture put Wolfe into an "out of control" focus, but he had one more trick up his own sleeve that helped him become a wrecking ball on the gridiron.

"Dude, the f---ing focus is out of control. I would just, like, before games, I would get myself pissed off - so I just would start thinking about my childhood, all the s--t I went through as a kid. And it would f---ing get me into this rage mode. It was like this crazy controlled rage," he continued.

"So Aderall, mushrooms and childhood rage altogether in a 280-pound savage," Rogan replied with a laugh.

Wolfe admitted that the concoctions produced some pretty crazy word vomit, as well.

"Just, f---ing, such a meathead. Saying wild, crazy s--t to quarterbacks. I told a guy I was going to f---ing eat his kids. It was crazy. . . .

"That's what you do, man. It's a head game. I'm trying to get in his head."

Wolfe started 116 of his 122 games, racking up 34.0 sacks and 81 quarterback hits, totaling 350 tackles in his career.