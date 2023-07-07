Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of East Central and North Central Maine, including the following counties, in East Central Maine, Penobscot. In North Central Maine, Piscataquis. * WHEN...Until 815 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 500 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Dover-Foxcroft, Greenville, Guilford, Brownville Junction, Milo, Monson, Blanchard, Elliottsville, Ebeemee, Lake View Plantation, Kingsbury Plantation, Sangerville, Brownville, Parkman, Abbot, Sebec, Wellington, Medford, Shirley and Willimantic. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. &&