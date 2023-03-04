Former NBA player Anthony Morrow faces kidnapping and strangulation charges after being arrested Feb. 10.

Morrow was arrested in Charlotte and eventually released on a $15,000 bond.

Morrow allegedly assaulted a woman from his hometown and is facing charges of assault on a female, assault by strangulation, communicating threats and second-degree kidnapping.

The 37-year-old was apparently dating the woman at the time of the incident. Court documents say Morrow "[struck] her multiple times with his fists," "[squeezed] her neck with his hands," and that the victim had "scratches on the right side of her neck, a cut lip and abrasions on her forehead."

Morrow was not selected in the 2008 NBA Draft after playing four years at Georgia Tech. He was named North Carolina Mr. Basketball in his senior year of high school.

He played nine seasons with the Golden State Warriors, New Jersey Nets, Atlanta Hawks, Dallas Mavericks, New Orleans Pelicans, Oklahoma City Thunder and Chicago Bulls.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.