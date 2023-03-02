Andrew Bogut, the first overall pick of the 2005 NBA Draft, attacked Football Australia for offering gender options beyond "male and female" while trying to sign up his 6-year-old son for its youth league.

The former Golden State Warrior took a screenshot of the signup sheet while signing his son up for the league. The sheet's gender menu offered four options: male, female, non-binary/gender fluid and "gender identity not sufficiently represented."

Bogut was not thrilled with the excess options.

"Signing our 6 YEAR OLD!, Once again, 6 YEAR OLD! up for soccer. Cmon [Football Australia]," Bogut tweeted on Monday.

When put to the test by an ABC News host who said it was a "standard form" and parents shouldn't "freak out at having to check a box," Bogut asked the host "how many genders" there were.

"Give me a #," the 2015 NBA champ responded.

Two days later, Bogut responded to a video of a raunchy drag event in which multiple children were present.

"'But its just a drop down box,'" Bogut quote-tweeted in a mocking manner.

Despite Bogut's anger, though, Football Australia defended putting the four options.

"Football Australia is proud that our game is the most diverse and inclusive sport in Australia, where our sport and communities offer a safe and welcoming environment for all participants irrespective of age, race, gender, sexual orientation, cultural background, or ability," a spokesperson said in a statement via the New York Post. "Football Australia’s registration platform reflects our game’s diversity and inclusiveness, where it asks a series of set questions, with a drop-down feature, where participants can select options that best align with the way in which they identify."

In 2020, Football Australia was one of 13 National Sporting Organizations that pledged to develop trans and gender-diverse inclusion frameworks for their leagues. The organization is among the founding members of the Pride in Sport program, the country’s first and only sporting inclusion program, specifically designed to support sporting organizations toward greater inclusion of the LGBTQ community.

Bogut played for the Milwaukee Bucks, Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers from 2005 to 2019.

News.com.au contributed to this report.