Former Iowa offensive lineman Cody Ince "unexpectedly" died over the weekend at his home in Wisconsin, the university confirmed on Tuesday. He was 23.

The Hawkeyes football program released a statement from head coach Kirk Ferentz confirming the news of Ince’s passing.

"I am incredibly sad to hear about Cody Ince's sudden passing. Cody was a tremendous young man, valued teammate, and contributor to our program. He loved football, fishing and hunting, and believed in the importance of family and friendships." Ferentz said.

"Cody was just beginning this next chapter of his life and was about to be married. Mary and I are heartbroken for his fiancée, his family and all his friends who knew and loved him. All of us in the football program – his coaches and teammates – are mourning his loss."

The cause of death was not immediately known. According to an obituary, Ince "passed away unexpectedly" on Saturday at his home near Grantsburg, Wisconsin.

Ince joined the Hawkeyes program in 2018 but was redshirted his freshman year. The following season, he saw action in 11 games, mostly at left guard.

In 2020 Ince took on a bigger role, starting in the final six games of the season. He was an All-Big Ten honorable mention. In his final season playing for the Hawkeyes, he was named a starter four times and saw action in 10 games.

Ince’s family asked that donations to the University of Iowa Children's Hospital be made in his name in lieu of flowers.