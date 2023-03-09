The NHL has suspended Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Tony DeAngelo for two games after he was ejected from a game earlier this week for spearing Tampa Bay Lightning forward Corey Perry in the groin.

DeAngelo will miss Thursday night’s game against his former team, the Carolina Hurricanes, and Saturday’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins after the NHL’s Department of Player Safety found during a hearing on Wednesday that he intentionally speared Perry with his hockey stick, well after the whistle was blown.

"As the goaltender freezes the puck for a whistle, Perry slashes down on the stick of DeAngelo as he passes through the net front," the league said in a video explanation of the decision.

FLYERS’ TONY DEANGELO EJECTED FOR SPEARING LIGHTNING’S COREY PERRY IN THE GROIN, TO FACE DISCIPLINARY HEARING

"Well after the whistle is blown, DeAngelo circles back toward Perry, pulls back his stick, and drives the point of his stick blade into Perry’s groin with a stabbing motion, causing him to fall to the ice."

"What causes this play to rise to the level of suspension is the premeditated nature of the foul against another unsuspecting opponent well after the whistle, the area of the body where the spear was delivered, and the force of the blow."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

DeAngelo was assessed a 5-minute major and game misconduct on Tuesday night, leading to his ejection.

"He tried to slash my stick out of my hands a second beforehand. He talks all game," DeAngelo said after the game.

"I asked him to fight, he doesn't want to fight. He'll tell you he's asked me to fight for years. I don't say no. But wasn't trying to give him a shot [where it landed]. Replay probably looks worse."

The former New York Ranger, who agreed to a two-year, $10 million contract with the Flyers after being traded in the offseason, will also forfeit over $54,000 of his salary.