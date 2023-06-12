The Floyd Mayweather Jr. and John Gotti III fight featured a chaotic end with the fighters’ teams stepping into the ring in a wild melee on Sunday night, and the war of words continued on social media.

Mayweather's family appeared to face a racially charged threat on social media from Gotti’s sister, Nicolette. Barstool’s Jeff Nadu screenshotted Nicolette Gotti’s words directed at the boxer’s daughter, Yaya. Gotti has since made her Instagram private amid the uproar after the fight.

"[Floyd Mayweather] your daughter was ran through by [an] animal with 12 different baby mamas – your little circus animal – [you’re] all a pack of zoo animals," she apparently wrote, referencing rapper NBA YoungBoy, who has a child with the boxer’s daughter. "I swear on my kids I’m coming for your daughter, it may be 2 years, 3 years from now but I’m coming c–t."

Gotti is John’s sister and the daughter of John Gotti Jr. Their grandfather is infamous Gambino crime boss John Gotti. Gotti Jr. was the acting boss when the elder Gotti was in prison, according to the New York Post.

The fight between Mayweather and Gotti was stopped in the sixth round and reportedly ruled a disqualification.

Mayweather and Gotti trashed-talked their way through more than half the fight with referee Kenny Bayless having a tougher and tougher time trying to separate them and stop their jawing. After Bayless stopped the fight, that’s when things took an ugly turn.

Gotti started to dip around Bayless to come after Mayweather. The two then started to throw punches at each other while both of their teams stepped into the ring, where more pushing and shoving continued.

Gotti was pushed to his corner and Mayweather back to his.

The fight took place at FLA Live in Sunrise, Florida.

Gotti posted a few times on his Instagram Stories of the post-fight melee. He called Mayweather a "punk b----" and an "enemy for life."

Mayweather has yet to break his silence on the skirmish.