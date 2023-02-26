Florida State guard Matthew Cleveland sank a buzzer-beating 3-point shot to upset No. 13 Miami on Saturday night in what was the largest comeback victory in ACC history.

Florida State trailed by 25 points early in the second half, but ultimately outscored Miami 54-28, something Hurricanes head coach Jim Larrañaga credited to a lack of energy.

"We played as well as we could in the first half," Larrañaga said after the game. "But it appeared to me to start the second half that our battery died. We didn’t have the energy or juice and it showed most of all with our defense."

PORTLAND STATE MAKES SHOT OF THE YEAR AS IMPROBABLE BUZZER-BEATER STUNS NORTHERN ARIZONA

With less than five seconds remaining, Jordan Miller seemingly hit the game-winner to give Miami an 84-82 lead but the Noles offense was unrelenting.

"I knew they were going to celebrate," Cleveland said after the game. "If we get down and push, we’d get a decent shot."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Cleveland did just that and fired off a 3-point shot from deep as time expired to cap off the largest comeback in ACC history to win 85-84.

The upset ended Miami's seven-game winning streak and knocked the Hurricanes out of the outright lead in the ACC standings.

Florida State also denied Miami’s hopes for a perfect home record this season – they were 15-0 at the Watsco Center entering Saturday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.