West Ham’s victory in the Europa Conference League final Wednesday night was overshadowed by the unruly behavior of the club’s supporters who began throwing objects on the field during the first half of the game.

Fiorentina captain Cristiano Biraghi was left covered in blood after he suffered a head wound.

Both clubs issued statements Thursday condemning the actions of those fans, which prompted an investigation by UEFA.

"Biraghi was hit on the head by an object thrown from the stand housing West Ham fans in the 33rd minute of the first half while he was about to take a corner kick," Fiorentina said in a statement.

"This unacceptable behaviour obviously affected the performance of the footballer and his teammates, who had their attention drawn away from footballing matters by the threats to their own safety."

According to the team, Biraghi required eight stitches.

"The club is certain that UEFA will thoroughly evaluate the incident and duly punish those responsible for this act, delivering an appropriate response and setting an example so that such situations never occur again," Fiorentina said.

West Ham, which celebrated ending a 58-year wait for a European trophy with a 2-1 win over Fiorentina, said Thursday it will work with authorities to review the incident.

"West Ham United unreservedly condemn the behaviour of a small number of individuals who threw objects onto the pitch during tonight’s UEFA Europa Conference League final," the statement said.

"These actions have no place in football and do not in any way represent the values of our football club and the overwhelming majority of our supporters, who have behaved impeccably in Prague this week and throughout our last two seasons in European competition.

"In line with our zero-tolerance approach, anyone identified will have their details passed to the police and will be given an indefinite ban and therefore be unable to enter London Stadium and travel with the club. There is no place for this kind of behaviour at West Ham United."

Czech police detained 23 West Ham and Fiorentina soccer fans for their behavior in Prague, authorities said Thursday.

One person is suspected of attacking a police officer, two others of hooliganism. The rest are suspected of committing various misdemeanors, including using flares and other pyrotechnics at various places in the Czech capital, police said.

