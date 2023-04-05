WWE star Finn Balor showed the brutal nature of his Hell in a Cell match with Edge at WrestleMania 39 over the weekend.

During the match Sunday, Edge hit Balor with a ladder on the top of his head, and it cut the wrestler open. The wound was bad enough for medics to come out and attend to Balor to make the bleeding stop as Edge ran around the ring to get more weapons.

Edge would win the match at the end, but it was Balor who took a little bit more than just an L.

He showed pictures of his head wound posted to his social media. He also showed the cuts and bruises on his back from the shots he took from Edge in the match.

Balor’s wound was closed by more than a dozen staples.

It was Balor’s first Hell in a Cell match and came out in his "Demon" garb, as he and Edge appeared to end their long-running feud.

Edge’s last Hell in a Cell match came at Crown Jewel in 2021 against Seth Rollins. He won the match via pinfall.

It is unclear what the next steps are for Balor and Edge. Balor’s stablemates, Damien Priest and Dominik Mysterio appear to be entering a program with Bad Bunny ahead of Backlash in Puerto Rico.