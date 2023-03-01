An on-court scuffle occurred in Wednesday’s SEC Women's Basketball Tournament game between the Kentucky Wildcats and Florida Gators that led to eight ejections after a 20-minute delay.

It all happened when the Wildcats scored a transition layup in the second quarter of the game. As the ball came out of the hoop and hit the court, Kentucky’s Ajae Petty lifted it up in the face of Florida’s Tatyana Wyche, who took exception to the act.

Wyche tried to peg Petty with the ball, and after missing, she charged at her looking for an altercation. That caused both benches to clear, as they were quickly separated to alleviate the situation.

Wyche was still livid as she made her way back to the Florida bench, but she wouldn’t be staying for long.

After 20 minutes, with referees trying to assess the situation via replay review, Wyche was among four Gators that were thrown out of the game. Ra Shaya Kyle, Faith Dut and Wyche’s twin sister, Taliyah Wyche, were also ejected.

Meanwhile, Kentucky had four players tossed as well: Petty, Eniya Russell, Saniah Tyler and Zenniah Thomas.

The game ended up being a decisive victory for the Wildcats, who moved on in the tournament with a 72-57 win. Robyn Benton was the team’s leading scorer with 20 points on 7-for-17 from the floor with five rebounds, two assists and two steals as well. Jada Walker also had 13, while Adebola Adeyeye dropped 11 points.

Petty played 19 minutes in the contest, making 2-of-3 shots for four points.

Tatyana Wyche was in the game for just five minutes, making her only shot of the contest for two points. Nina Rickards was Florida’s leading scorer with 19 points, five rebounds, one assists and three steals.

Kentucky now moves on to face Alabama in the second round of the tournament on Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET.