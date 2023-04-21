The Atlanta Falcons have released two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Casey Hayward.

The team announced its decision to move on from the veteran defensive back Friday, just a few days before next week's NFL Draft. It is unclear if Hayward's departure will impact the team's draft outlook.

Atlanta has invested in improving its defensive backfield this offseason with the additions of Jeff Okudah Jessie Bates and Mike Hughes.

Hayward spent one injury-riddled season with the Falcons. He was in the middle of a two-year contract with the club. The 33-year-old would have made $5 million in 2023, but his salary was not guaranteed

The Falcons' decision to release Hayward will create $5 million in cap space and $2 million in dead cap money.

Hayward has played for four NFL teams in his 11-year career.

He was selected by the Packers in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft. He played for the Chargers and spent the 2021 season with the Raiders before joining the Falcons in 2022.

Hayward experienced the best years of his career during his five-year run with the Chargers. He was named to back-to-back Pro Bowls during that five-year stretch.

When Hayward joined the Falcons, he immediately stepped into the starting cornerback role opposite third-year corner A.J. Terrell. He started the first six games of the season before he injured a shoulder.

He remained on injured reserve for the remainder of the season.

Atlanta has the No. 8 pick in next week's draft.