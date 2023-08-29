Fire investigators have determined that a natural gas explosion destroyed NFL player Caleb Farley‘s suburban Charlotte home, officials confirmed on Tuesday. The explosion killed Caleb's father Robert Farley and left another person with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said there was a strong smell of natural gas once they made it to the home in Mooresville, North Carolina. The house is located around 25 miles from where the Tennessee Titans cornerback's hometown of Maiden, North Carolina.

The origin of the gas leak remains unclear due to the remaining structure, officials said in a news release.

The Iredell County Fire Marshal’s Office concluded its investigation into the explosion, and any further investigations will be conducted by the owner’s insurance company.

Robert was found in the debris of the home on Aug. 22. He was 61.

Christian Rogers, who was described as a family friend, was taken to a local hospital and was diagnosed with a concussion, an Iredell County Fire Services and Emergency Management spokesperson said.

Caleb, who was in Nashville at the time of the explosion, told Charlotte news station WCNC that a neighbor called him after the explosion appended, and he quickly made travel arraignments to return to North Carolina.

He paid tribute to his father in an emotional social media post last week.

"Daddy you a legend," he wrote alongside one clip of a man giving a speech.

"I love you [for life]," Caleb wrote in an Instagram Story post showing several dozen people at a memorial for his father.

Robert was on a video call at the time of the blast.

The person on the other end of the people believed Farley had initially dropped the phone. But, he later was unable to get back in touch with Robert, Iredell County Fire Services and Emergency Management Director Kent Greene said.

Authorities had previously ruled the blast accidental. Neighboring homes did not appear to suffer any significant damage.

County property records list the tax value of the home on a large plot near Lake Norman as nearly $2 million.

Caleb Farley was the No. 22 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He was placed on injured reserve in November with a back issue. He has played 12 games in his first two seasons and is currently on the Titans PUP (physically unable to perform) list.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.