Mike Halac, a former WWE star who competed against the likes of Bret Hart and Razor Ramon as Mantaur, died earlier this week, his family said on social media on Tuesday. He was 55.

WWE confirmed his death on Wednesday.

"He went peacefully in his sleep. He's no longer in pain," his daughter Demi announced on Facebook. "This really hit home to lose my father, he will forever be in my heart and many others. I love you dad. Make the skies beautiful for me."

Halac debuted in the WWE, known then as World Wrestling Federation, and competed in his first two matches as Bruiser Mastino and beat Nikolai Volkoff in those matches. He would later debut as Mantaur as he was perceived to be a mythical Minotaur. He was managed by Jim Cornette and nearly defeated Razor Ramon for the Intercontinental Championship.

"Halac’s combination of size and charisma immediately captivated fans worldwide as he took to the ring in a giant bull head to highlight his half-man, half-minotaur persona," WWE said.

"WWE extends its condolences to Mike Halac’s family, friends and fans."

He also wrestled for ECW, the Catch Wrestling Association, United States Wrestling Association, WCW and several other independent promotions.