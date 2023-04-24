Former UFC star Nate Diaz is wanted by authorities in New Orleans after a video surfaced of him fighting a man after a boxing event in the city.

Diaz is wanted on a second-degree battery charge, police spokesperson Karen Boudrie told ESPN. She added that Diaz was not in custody.

He was at a Misfits Boxing event to support his friend, Chris Avila. When Diaz hit Bourbon Street, the MMA fighter appeared to get into an incident with YouTube personality Rodney Petersen, who bares a striking resemblance to Logan Paul.

Boudrie said officers responded to a report of a "large altercation" early Saturday morning and that a White male appeared to be unconscious. When the man regained consciousness, Boudrie said officers saw him "bleeding from the rear of his head." Paramedics were called to aid him.

"After investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Nate Diaz," Boudrie told ESPN. "He has been charged with second-degree battery."

Petersen said in a video posted to social media on Saturday he wasn’t sure why Diaz allegedly came after him.

"I don't know what the hell I did to Nate Diaz," Petersen said. "But I'm telling you what, I'm going to knock him the f--- out when I know he's coming. You caught me off guard, dude. What did you think I was, Logan?"

Diaz was caught in an exchange of words prior to the street brawl during the event.

Diaz also got into an incident with Chase DeMoor, a reality show star who also fought on the Misfits card. The MMA fighter responded by launching a water bottle just a few rows behind him.

Diaz is scheduled to fight Logan's brother, Jake, in a boxing match Aug. 5.

