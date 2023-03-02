Former Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Letroy Guion has been sentenced to one year in prison after pleading no contest to a domestic violence assault incident at his home last fall.

Guion is also getting probation for three years as well as needing to complete a domestic violence intervention program, according to FOX 11.

"I am deeply embarrassed and ashamed about this," Guion said in a statement at Tuesday’s hearing. "I’m ashamed because... how could I let this happen? How could I do this to the woman I love? In conclusion, I am a loving father who made a very big mistake, and I know in life there are consequences."

Guion, 35, pleaded no contest to aggravated battery from an incident that occurred on Sept. 26. Police were called to his residence where they found a woman, later identified as his wife, "intoxicated, and incoherent due to her injuries sustained from Letroy physically assaulting her," reports WLUK Fox 11.

Guion’s wife had opened a door, which hit Guion in the face and cracked a tooth. He admitted he "lost it a little bit" and said the woman might be hurt. They were both drinking that night.

Guion and this wife lived together for five years at that point and have two children together.

The Gainesville, Florida, native also noted to police on the night of the incident that his life playing football factored into his short temper.

"He then stated all these NFL people don’t want to admit that we took all these crashes to the head He then made more comments about taking hits to the head while playing football and now having a short fuse," the complaint states, via FOX 11.

Guion was drafted by the Vikings in the fifth round of the 2008 NFL Draft out of Florida State. He played six seasons there before moving on to the Packers, an NFC North rival, where he spent three seasons before leaving the game in 2016.

Guion played 112 games, totaling 173 combined tackles, 8.5 sacks and six tackles for loss.