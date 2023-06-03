Greg Hardy had a rough night Friday.

The former NFL defensive end turned boxer was brutally knocked out in the 17th round of Team Combat League.

Alexander Flores delivered the blow at Hardy's expense.

The end of Hardy's football career was mired in controversy. He was accused of domestic violence and was arrested for cocaine possession. He last played football during the 2015 season for the Dallas Cowboys.

Since then, Hardy has pursued a career in boxing.

He signed a UFC contract in 2018, which has since expired.

The 34-year-old's Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship debut in February ended with a brutal knockout.

"Win some you lose some," Hardy wrote on Instagram following this week's knockout. "I got sloppy looking for a knockout.

"Forgot to fight my fight and paid the price against a good boxer. More to learn."

Hardy fell to the ground during the early portion of the 17th round after his opponent's left hand appeared to make contact with the former All-Pro defender.

At one point, Hardy attempted to gain the advantage, but he was backed up against the ropes. Shortly after Flores had Hardy on the ropes he landed the knockout punch.

Hardy was a sixth-round draft pick in 2010 and spent five seasons with the Carolina Panthers.

He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2013 after he racked up 15 sacks. Several disturbing pictures were released following Hardy's alleged assault of his ex-girlfriend in 2014.

Hardy later filed an appeal, and the charges were dismissed because the accuser did not show up for a hearing. Hardy finished his NFL career with 40 sacks.