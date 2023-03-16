Dan Orlovsky played in the NFL from 2005 to 2015 and became the butt of the joke at one point when he ran out of the back of the end zone as quarterback for the Detroit Lions.

After his playing days were over, Orlovsky has become a well-respected NFL analyst on ESPN and has made breakdowns of certain plays easy to consume. However, on Tuesday, he raised eyebrows and ignited a debate over towel etiquette after showering.

Orlovsky responded to a tweet from Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey about showering. Humphrey made a good point about having a full-body blower to dry off instead of a towel.

"I want to be able to shower and then have a full body blower dry me off. Boom. No towel. How has someone not created this yet," the Ravens player wrote.

Orlovsky chimed in and wrote that he was weirder than him to which Humphrey asked whether anyone really liked towels.

Here is where things took a turn.

"How many times do you use a towel post shower till you throw it in laundry? I’m 30 times or so till it goes in," Orlovsky wrote. "And no I agree but that air better be HOT."

The takes then poured in.

Orlovsky was a UConn standout before he was taken in the fifth round of the 2005 NFL Draft by the Lions.

He played for the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers before wrapping his career with Detroit in 2015.

In 26 career games, Orlovsky had 3,132 passing yards and 15 touchdown passes.