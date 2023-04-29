The second and third days of the NFL Draft present an opportunity for former players to step to the podium and announce a team's pick.

Some players revel in the chance to fire up their respective fan bases on national television before they announce the selection. Others simply step up to the mic and read a card.

On Friday, former Tennessee Titans cornerback and current NFL Network host Jason McCourty opted for an epic rant before he revealed who his former team had chosen in the third round.

After introducing himself, McCourty energetically began his roast.

"I have to say congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs. I saw Mahomes and Kelce out here. I've had some fond memories here," McCourty recalled as the "pick is in" jingle played. "I remember being in Arrowhead Stadium in 2018 when we won the AFC championship game, and we went to the Super Bowl … and Patrick Mahomes was one trophy short. Yes, I said it."

McCourty was a member of the New England Patriots in 2018 when they played the Chiefs in the AFC title game. The Patriots went on to defeat the Los Angeles Rams in the 2019 Super Bowl.

McCourty continued by taking a shot at Kansas City's famous barbecue.

"But now it's all about the Tennessee Titans, and we are the real team where the Houston Oilers started — Tennessee, the home of the best barbecue in the nation," McCourty declared as the crowd showered him with boos.

McCourty then turned his attention to the AFC South, predicting the Titans would win the division and that the Houston Texans would get their "letterman's jackets" again.

He also pointed out that the Colts held a 2-6 record against the Titans since "Pat McAfee came up here and did his wrestling announcement."

He also took aim at the Jaguars by reminding the crowd that Jacksonville has failed to post winning records in two consecutive seasons since he was "a senior in high school."

After a second "pick is in" bell, McCourty finally announced that the Titans had selected running back Tyjae Spears with the 81st pick.