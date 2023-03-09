Shawn Kemp, a six-time All-Star and three-time All-NBA First Team member, was charged in connection with a drive-by shooting outside a Washington mall on Wednesday.

Kemp, 53, was booked into the Pierce County Jail and was being held on a drive-by shooting charge.

Tacoma police received a call around 2 p.m. local time about shots being fired from a passerby vehicle in the parking lot of the Tacoma Mall, according to FOX 13. Police said nobody was injured in the shooting.

A source close to the former NBA star told the station that he allegedly had property stolen from his car on Tuesday and tracked his iPhone to the Tacoma Mall. The source added that when he approached the vehicle, a suspect shot at him, and he fired back in self-defense.

Video of the incident was shared on social media.

Kemp played in the NBA from 1989 to 2003. He was a first-round pick of the Seattle SuperSonics and played for the team until the 1996-97 season. Seattle played the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls in the 1996 NBA Finals and lost in six games.

Kemp later played with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Portland Trail Blazers and Orlando Magic. He finished his career with a 14.6 points per game average along with 8.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

After basketball, he pivoted to business ownership. He opened up two marijuana dispensaries in the Seattle area after the state legalized the sale of recreational weed.