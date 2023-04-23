Former NBA sharpshooter JJ Redick last week revealed he was ejected from a youth basketball game for the first time in the latest episode of his podcast, "The Old Man & The Three."

Redick set up the story by asking former NBA guard Jamal Crawford whether he had ever been thrown out of a youth basketball game. Crawford said he hadn’t, and Redick revealed the situation of his story that he said occurred on April 16 in New Jersey.

The former Dallas Mavericks player said his team was down a point, and he thought a player on the other team had clearly traveled but didn’t get called for it. He said a player on his team was called for a travel even though it may have been borderline.

"I said to the ref, ‘Are you seriously not going to call a travel when you just called a travel on one of my kids?’ And he teed me up for that," Redick said. "That’s all I said. And as I was walking away, I just give him, you know, my sarcastic, ‘Are you serious?’ And he tossed me for that."

Redick said he was "amazed at my self-restraint" after deciding not to light up the referee after getting ejected.

"This is the bulls---," Redick added. "I go to shake the kids’ hands, the coach’s hands, and I go to the referee. I’m like, ‘Why did you throw me out? I didn’t raise my voice to you, I didn’t step to you.' And you know, he said what he had to say, which I respect. Whatever, it’s all good. And then, the other team comes over and starts taking pictures with me. So, he realizes who I am at this point. And then he sees my coach later that day, and he says, ‘Hey, will you tell JJ I’m sorry? I shouldn’t have done that.'"

Redick, after a stellar collegiate career at Duke, played in the NBA From 2006 to 2021.

During the 2020-2021 season, he played for the New Orleans Pelicans and the Mavericks. He averaged 7.4 points per game in 44 games.