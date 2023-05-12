The New York Knicks kept their season alive Wednesday night with a Game 5 victory over the Miami Heat, forcing a Game 6.

After the victory, Julius Randle found his wife, Kendra, and the couple shared a kiss. One former NBA player didn't like the postgame celebration.

Kenyon Martin, whose son plays for the Houston Rockets, said he was "bothered" by Randle seeing his wife shortly after the clock hit zeroes.

"We just got done playing a hard fought game in a playoff series and the first thing [Randle does] is you go kiss his wife. That’s the first thing you do? Where is your mind at? The very first thing he did, dawg, when the game was over," Martin said on Gilbert Arena's "Gil's Arena" podcast.

"I am sitting there watching the game with my wife. I'm like, ‘I love you to death, but ain’t no way in that incident. I’m gonna be with my guys. We just got done winning, I'm not even thinking about you.'"

Martin was on a panel with several others talking about the hate Randle has received from Knicks fans despite being named to the All-NBA third team. With Randle not in the fans' good graces (and possibly even in his own teammates'), Arenas understood Randle going to what he feels is his lone source of support.

Randle's 6-year-old son, Kyden, is also often seen courtside at Knicks games, and the two are seen together regularly.

Randle and the Knicks will try to stay alive once again Friday night in Miami for Game 6.