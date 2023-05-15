Former MMA fighter Roxanne Modafferi made clear on Sunday that she only wants to get into the ring with female competitors as she answered Riley Gaines’ call to speak out about fairness in women’s sports.

The former NCAA champion swimmer has called on prominent female athletes over the last week "to take a stance on this issue because silence is complicity" amid the debate over transgender participation in women’s sports.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Gaines called out Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Ronda Rousey, Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and on Friday Allyson Felix.

Modafferi, who is recognized as a pioneer in the sport’s women’s division, responded to Gaines’ tweet on Sunday.

"I’ll go! I think consent is needed. I fought men in Jiujitsu tourneys before & everyone agreed it was exhibition, not as part of the tourney lineup. However, if I entered a National comp, I’d prefer to face only Xchrom females to win my gold. I might do exhibition but not be forced," she tweeted.

TRANSGENDER MMA ARTIST ACCEPTS FORMER UFC FIGHTER'S CHALLENGE TO FIGHT: 'I'M GOING TO F--- YOU UP'

Modafferi has had a lengthy MMA career and appeared in Strikeforce, UFC, Invicta FC and other promotions before she retired in 2022. She now serves as an English teacher.

She was 25-20 during her career. She last fought in 2022 at UFC 271 when she lost to Casey O’Neill via split decision. She won championships in the International Fighting Championships, Fatal Femmes Fighting and the International Sport Karate Association.

In 2020, she had the Upset of the Year in UFC against Maycee Barber. She defeated Barber via unanimous decision.