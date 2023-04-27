Hanna Cavinder hit the links after she and her twin sister announced they would be stepping away from college basketball at the University of Miami to pursue a "new chapter."

On Tuesday, Cavinder made her first post on Instagram since making the announcement. She was pictured in a short khaki skirt with a white top. In one video, she appeared to be surprised at the trajectory of the ball she hit off the tee.

"golfer han.. is still in progress," she captioned the post.

She got some support in the comments section from her sister Haley, saying "& twinski can golf."

The Cavinder twins are among the most popular collegiate athletes on social media. The two have 4.5 million followers on TikTok and 195,000 on Instagram. Each basketball player on her personal accounts has more than 600,000 followers.

They announced this month they would not pursue a fifth year of NCAA eligibility.

The players addressed their letter to the University of Miami.

"Thank you for an unforgettable season. The love and support we received from the university and the city was special," the letter posted by Haley Cavinder read.

"We would like to thank our teammates and coaches for bringing us in as family and being a part of a historic season.

"With that being said, Hanna and I have decided to not take our fifth year and start a new chapter in our lives. The U will always be home and we are forever proud to be Hurricanes.

"Lastly, to everyone who has supported us through our basketball journey – we can’t thank you enough for all the love you gave each and every game.

"What started as us playing basketball 16 years ago, turned into something bigger than we could ever imagine."

The Cavinders played at Fresno State from 2019-2022 and transferred to Miami for the 2022-23 season. The Hurricanes were 22-13 in the regular season and were a No. 9 seed in the tournament. The Hurricanes made it all the way to the Elite Eight for the first time in school history.

One of the NIL deals the twins signed was with WWE, and they appear to be on a course to start training with the company soon.