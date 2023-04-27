The best got even better on Thursday.

Hailey Van Lith, a two-time First-Team All-ACC selection as a member of the Louisville Cardinals, announced she will transfer to the defending national champion LSU Tigers for the 2023-24 season.

"Eleven," Van Lith wrote on Twitter dribbling a basketball in front of the Tigers logo.

Her new teammate, Angel Reese, celebrated the decision as well.

"Oh it’s UP," Reese wrote.

Van Lith entered the transfer portal at the end of the women’s college basketball season. She’s set to graduate from Louisville in May, earning her degree in finance in three years. She has two more years of eligibility left because of the COVID year.

"It's been an honor over the last three years to have had the opportunity to pour my passion and heart into Louisville," she wrote on Instagram. "This city has impacted my life in so many ways and helped shape me into the person I am today. The Louisville community has given to me selflessly. I will never forget your unwavering support."

She averaged a career-high 19.7 points per game during the 2022-23 season. She averaged 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

She scored a total of 1,553 points in the three years.

"We thank Hailey for her contributions to this program, this school and this community," Louisville coach Jeff Walz said. "She has done everything we have asked of her over the past three years, and we wish her the very best in her final collegiate season and beyond."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.