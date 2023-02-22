Throughout the course of his NBA career, Patrick Beverley has become familiar with being on the trading block.

Most recently, the Lakers decided to ship him off to Orlando. Beverly was then granted a contract buyout and went on to sign with the Chicago Bulls.

The 34-year-old often relishes at the opportunity to play in a game against a team that has traded him. But he seems even more motivated for his new team's matchup against his old team, because he knows the Lakers are fighting for a playoff berth.

During a recent episode of his podcast, Beverley mentioned how much he was anticipating playing Los Angeles down the stretch of the regular season.

"Knock them out the playoffs," he said on the Pat Bev Podcast with Rone.

The Bulls have two more games this season against the Lakers. Beverley also spoke about the importance of his current team qualifying for the postseason, epically considering that he is now playing in his hometown.

"We got to get in the playoffs," Beverley said. "So, excuse us."

As of Wednesday, Chicago sits in the 11th spot in the Eastern Conference, which puts them outside the play-in tournament. The Bulls made the playoffs last year, but star players DeMar DeRozan and Zach Levine have struggled to find chemistry on the court.

Meanwhile, the team recently announced that guard Lonzo Ball for the rest of the 2022-23 season after he experienced setbacks in his recovery process from a meniscus tear in his left knee. Ball did not suit up in any games this season and last took the court in January 2022.

Since then, he has undergone multiple surgeries on his left knee.

In the West, the Lakers sit in the 13th spot in the conference with a 27-32 record. Los Angeles is only four wins behind the eight-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves.

In 45 his games with the Lakers, Beverley averaged 6.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

Beverley and the Bulls take on the Lakers in Los Angeles on March 26. Chicago then host the Lakers on March 29, and Beverly appears to be itching for the two games.

"If you think I went hard for other teams, just imagine how I'm going to go hard for this one," he said.