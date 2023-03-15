Pro Bowl running back Miles Sanders will reportedly join the Carolina Panthers.

The defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles selected Sanders in the second round of the 2019 draft, and the 25-year-old is coming off his first 1,000-yard rushing season.

Sanders was a key part of Philly's rushing attack last season and scored 11 touchdowns.

He became the first Eagles running back to surpass the 1,000-yard mark in a season since LeSean McCoy in 2014.

The Panthers have yet to re-sign D'Onta Foreman, so the addition of Sanders adds some certainty to the running backs room.

ESPN reported Sanders and Carolina agreed to a four-year deal.

Sanders will be taking handoffs either from the recently signed Andy Dalton or from the quarterback Carolina is likely to select with the No. 1 overall pick in next month's draft.

The Bears sent the top pick in this year's draft to the Panthers in exchange for a package that includes two first-round picks and receiver D.J. Moore.

Sanders' 5.1 yards per carry ranks third among running backs in rushing average since 2021.

Sanders played college football with Saquon Barkley at Penn State for two seasons and became the lead running back for the Nittany Lions in 2018 with 1,413 scrimmage yards and nine touchdowns.