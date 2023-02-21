Former Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza, who was released from the team in August after being accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl while playing football at SDSU, has not signed with a professional football team in Mexico despite an announcement from the team last week, his agent confirmed Monday.

Araiza, who is not facing criminal charges in the case, is still looking for an opportunity to return to the NFL and has not signed with a Liga de Fútbol Americano Profesional (LFA) team, his agent Joe Linta told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Monday.

Galgos de Tijuana, the team Araiza had been linked to, tweeted out on Thursday that the former 6th round draft pick would be playing for the team in the LFA’s 2023 season.

FORMER BILLS PUNTER MATT ARAIZA WILL NOT FACE CRIMINAL CHARGES IN ALLEGED GANG-RAPE CASE

Head coach Ricardo Licona also confirmed to FOX5 last week that Araiza had signed with the team and was practicing in Mexico.

However, according to his agent’s statement on Monday, Araiza remains a free agent.

A lawsuit filed in San Diego Superior Court over the summer accused the 2022 sixth-round draft pick and two of his former Aztecs teammates of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl at a Halloween party on Oct. 17, 2021.

According to the lawsuit, Araiza was accused of having sex with the teen outside a home and then taking her to a bedroom where she was allegedly raped by him, Zavier Leonard and Nowlin Ewaliko.

However, prosecutors announced in December that neither Araiza nor his teammates would face criminal charges.

"Ultimately, prosecutors determined it is clear the evidence does not support the filing of criminal charges and there is no path to a potential criminal conviction. Prosecutors can only file charges when they ethically believe they can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt," the news release read.

Araiza and his lawyers have previously denied the accusations.

According to FOX5, Araiza is still facing a civil case and a trial date is set for Oct. 20, 2023.