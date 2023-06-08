Stephen A. Smith is in the business of talking sports, but the ESPN personality made somewhat of an exception this week when discussing an alleged tryst between New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson and an adult film star, suggesting his ongoing injuries may be related.

During Wednesday’s episode of "The Stephen A. Smith Show," Smith brought up the allegations made by a woman named Moriah Mills on social media, who claims that she has had an ongoing relationship with Williamson.

Mills made the allegations after Williamson and his girlfriend announced earlier this week that they were expecting with a gender reveal video posted to Instagram.

"Now I know that it’s my job to talk about the news, but I pride myself in not getting into people’s personal business like that. I talk sports. I talk news. I talk current events, stuff like that. But I kind of refrain from the personal because there are certain lines that can’t be crossed. But I do have an obligation to say this much," Smith said.

"Are you ready for this? I’m kind of pissed," Smith said, "because all I can think about is, man, you only played in 29 games last year! And you missed the season before that! And I’ve been wondering what the hell is taking you so long to get healthy. Well, now I know!"

Williamson, the first-overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft has played in just 114 games for the Pelicans across four seasons, missing the entire 2021-22 season with a broken foot.

"You’re young, you’re not married, you can do what you want to do, with whomever you choose. It’s your business. It’s a damn shame she’s putting your stuff out like that – need to cancel her. But there’s a bigger issue here. I mean, she’s a porn star. One would surmise she’s kind of an expert at whatever it is she does. I mean I’ve been waiting for the leg injury to heal, Zion. I’ve been waiting for a while," Smith continued.

"When you going to play?"

"What I’m talking about is, we need those legs spry. We need you bench pressing with your big self, we need you bench pressing about 400 pounds. We need you running up and down that court. New Orleans needs you healthy."

In a series of lewd messages posted on Twitter, Mills alleged she had a relationship with Williamson and was unaware that he was expecting a child.

Williamson has not publicly commented on the accusations.